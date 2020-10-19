Police pursuit in Frederica leads to crash, fire

Pictured is the aftermath of a vehicle crash into a residence in the 100 block of Front Street in Frederica late Sunday during a police pursuit. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

FREDERICA — A fiery crash into a residence during a high-speed pursuit late Sunday sent three people to the hospital and brought an arrest, Harrington police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said.

Michael A. Robinson

A vehicle driven by Michael A. Robinson, 19, of Millsboro, left Front Street near a curve and struck a home, which quickly became engulfed in flames, police said. An adult living at the home was on the porch and suffered non-life threatening injuries, along with two adult females in the vehicle.



Police said the pursuit began at approximately 10:28 after a vehicle was seen speeding on U.S. 13 near Corn Crib Road. A patrol officer attempted to make a stop, and Capt. Brode said a chase lasting approximately 10 to 15 minutes ensued.



According to Capt. Brode, the vehicle reached speed in excess of 100 mph as a fully marked Dodge Charger police vehicle with its emergency equipment activated attempted to make a stop.



Next-door neighbor Tom Salerno said he was sitting in his computer room, when “all of a sudden, I heard a ‘bang,’ like a bomb going off.”



“I’ve seen bombs go off. I’ve seen bombs exploding. I’m a Vietnam veteran. I know what it sounds like. By the time I heard the noise and walked out the door, the whole house was engulfed in flames, that’s how fast it went up.”



From across the street, Pete Rager heard about the same thing.



“It was like an earthshaking bomb, and as soon as I came out, the car was already on fire, which was getting into the house,” Mr. Rager said.



“The car was hung up on the steps on its side. I turned around to look for a fire extinguisher, but by then, the whole house was engulfed. I did manage to clean up some of the debris, so the firetrucks could get in.”



Mr. Rager said police vehicles arrived from both directions, and three ambulances arrived on scene, as well.



A Felton police officer dropped stop sticks on U.S. 13 near Killens Pond Road to flatten the tires of the vehicle being pursued, police said. But the vehicle continued on, Capt. Brode said, and its lights were turned off as it approached Frederica before crashing.



Arriving police assisted Mr. Robinson and the two other occupants from the vehicle, Capt. Brode said. Three adults and three children were at the home when the crash occurred, he said.



While Mr. Salerno said his home has been hit by vehicles twice in 30 years, including during a fatal accident in the 1990s, the roadway is not to blame.



“The problem is, there’s high speed and the curve,” Mr. Salerno said. “If you go and make the turn at 25 mph, it’s no problem.



“If they try to take it at 95, 100 mph, it’s a totally different story.”



Mr. Robinson was taken from the scene to the Harrington Police Department, and police said he refused transport to the hospital following an evaluation by emergency medical services.



Mr. Robinson was arraigned via videophone at Justice of the Peace Court 7 in Dover and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering (eight counts), disregarding a police officer signal, first- and third-degree vehicular assault and several other traffic violations, police said. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in default of $16,605 secured bond.



The two passengers in the vehicle were not charged, police said.



The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted with the investigation, police said.



According to Capt. Brode, Delaware State Police, as well as Camden and Felton police, arrived in support, along with the Frederica, Felton, Carlisle, and Bowers Beach fire companies. The Magnolia fire company went on standby status in case other calls arrived, he said.



Capt. Brode said the investigation continues and asked anyone with information to call 398-4493.