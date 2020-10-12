Police release name of Dover shooting victim

DOVER – On Monday night, Delaware State Police released the name of 21-year-old Shakur A. Burrage, a Dover resident who was killed in a shooting incident in Rodney Village on October 2.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing its investigation at this time.

At about 7 p.m. on October 2, troopers responded to a reported shooting near the 200 block of David Hall Road. Upon arrival, officers located Mr. Burrage deceased in a vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Preliminarily, the investigation has revealed a physical altercation between Mr. Burrage and an unknown suspect occurred before the victim was shot in or near the vehicle.

After the conflict the suspect fled the scene and Mr. Burrage was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

At this time, there is still no suspect information available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.