Police: Seaford man arrested for possession of a firearm, endangering children

SEAFORD – A 58-year-old man was arrested for possession of a firearm after he endangered two minors in a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 6:16 p.m. Friday, in the 14000-block of County Seat Highway, Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a spokesperson for the Delaware State Police, said in a written statement.

Brad C. Rippey (Submitted Photo)

Brad Rippey, of Seaford, allegedly was arguing with a 44-year-old woman inside of the residence, Cpl. Hatchell said. The argument became physical. A 26-year-old man and two children, ages 12 and 13, were in the residence during the alternation and became involved in the argument, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Mr. Rippey allegedly grabbed a pump action shotgun from a bedroom and cocked the weapon, “causing alarm to the victims,” Cpl. Hatchell said.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the incident. Troopers recovered the shotgun immediately upon arriving on scene, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Mr. Rippey was taken into custody and transported back to Troop 5. He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, offensive touching, menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Mr. Rippey was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex County Correctional Institution on $22,200.00 secured bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

