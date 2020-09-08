Police seek suspect in Dover shooting

DOVER — A suspect was being sought after a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and leg Sunday night, Dover police spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.



The alleged incident occurred around 8:56 at Dover Park at 1210 White Oak Road, and police determined that several Delaware State University students were at a party there at the time. According to a police news release, the gathering “may have been an unsanctioned student party.”



Attempts to reach DSU for comment today were not immediately successful.



Police were initially called to the area following a shots-fired report. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, for treatment, authorities said.

Devone Humphrey

After reviewing surveillance footage, police determined that Devone Humphrey, 22, was allegedly seen carrying a gun and fleeing in a gray Dodge Challenger. Based on the footage and evidence collected, he was not believed to be the person who shot the victim, police said.



Officers spoke with attendees at the gathering and determined that some were DSU students, Sgt. Hoffman said.



Police went to campus and located a gray Dodge Challenger. An AR-15 rifle was found on the vehicle’s rear floor, authorities said. Mr. Humphrey was take into custody without incident, according to Sgt. Hoffman.



A handgun was also found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.

Mr. Humphrey was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and released on his own recognizance bond.



The investigation continues, and police asked anyone with information to call 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.