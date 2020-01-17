Police seeking Laurel man for alleged assault

BRIDGEVILLE – Kenneth E. Greene, a 48-year-old from Laurel, is being sought by Delaware State Police on a felony assault charge, according to Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, spokesman for the state police.

The alleged incident took place on Jan. 3, when a 28-year-old woman was attending a “block party” in the Bridgeville area.

Master Cpl. Jaffe said that after an alleged drug transaction took place the victim was approached by Mr. Greene, who allegedly began physically assaulting her. The victim was left unconscious on the ground. She subsequently regained consciousness and was able to leave the area. She then sought medical care and was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers have been unable to locate Mr. Greene who currently has an active warrant out of Troop 4 in Georgetown for felony second-degree assault.

Mr. Greene is 6-foot tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a gray Nissan Altima or Maxima. Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. Gambale at Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

