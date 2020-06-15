Police seeking perpetrator of Lewes parking lot robbery

LEWES — The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Erika A. Morris in connection to a Saturday strong-arm robbery.

Police said she engaged a 65-year-old man in the parking lot of the Weis grocery store at 17232 N. Village Main Blvd. around 2 p.m. and took his wallet.

Erika A. Morris

After a brief struggle, she fled on foot. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Trooper A. Stimac at Troop 7 at 644-5020 or 911.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or going to www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

The victim sustained minor injuries as a result.