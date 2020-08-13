Police: Several persons struck by vehicle

ELLENDALE — A 37-year-old woman was charged with multiple counts of reckless endangering after allegedly trying to strike several people with her vehicle Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Tyshia J. Coursey

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, troopers were dispatched at approximately 9:05 a.m. to a residence in the 13000 block of S. Old State Road for a trespassing complaint.

DSP said Tyshia J. Coursey allegedly drove in circles in her vehicle following an attempted physical altercation, almost striking several parked cars as well as four females. No injuries were reported.

Police said Ms. Coursey left the residence before police arrived and was later taken into custody without incident at Troop 7. She was charged with first-degree reckless endangering (four counts), endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal trespass.

Ms. Coursey was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released on her own recognizance.