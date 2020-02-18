Police: Shots fired, followed by assault

Eric F. Edge

MILFORD — A 45-year-old man was charged with assault after allegedly firing a gun and then striking a man multiple times with an unknown object, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5:39 p.m. on Sunday in the 8000 block of Slaughter Beach Road when Delaware State Police were called to the scene for an assault complaint, spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

According to authorities, a 61-year-old Milford man was visiting a friend to deliver a Valentine’s card when he heard gunshots. Police said the man looked over and saw a person discharged a handgun in the air as he was standing outside of the next-door residence.

According to authorities, the man then attempted to ask what he was doing when the suspect proceeded to run toward him jumping a fence and began assaulting them. Police said that after the assault and threatening statements, the suspect left the scene. The man sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local area hospital.

Following investigation, Eric F. Edge was arrested without incident at his residence.

Police charged Mr. Edge with first-degree assault and terroristic threatening. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown in default of a $61,000 cash bond.