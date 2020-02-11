Police: Speeding violation brings firearm charges

Raheem K. Fullman

FELTON — A 22-year-old Lincoln man was arrested after a traffic stop brought the discovery of drugs and a firearm, Delaware State Police said.

According to authorities, Raheem K. Fullman was initially seen driving a speeding Honda Accord at 2:18 a.m. in the area of U.S. 13 and Peach Basket Road. Upon contact with Mr. .Fullman, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said, a trooper detected an odor of marijuana.

Police said a vehicle search yielded approximately 1.65 grams of marijuana, one oxycodone hydrochloride pill, a .22 caliber hand gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Police said Mr. Fullman was a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He was taken into custody without incident.

Possession charges included firearm during the commission of a felony, firearm or ammunition by person prohibited (two counts), controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and speeding.

Mr. Fullman was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $32,202 secured bond.