Police: Stolen motorcycle returned to owner

Fred Williamson

DOVER — A 25-year-old Dover man was charged with theft by false pretense, theft of motor vehicle and criminal impersonation after he allegedly stole a motorcycle from the Hampton Inn parking lot, police said.

Dover Police were called to 1568 N. DuPont Highway at approximately 12:51 a.m. Monday, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said, when a 19-year-old man told officers that his black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was missing.

While officers were there, city of Dover employees contacted the police department to advise that they had found a motorcycle behind a substation on Rustic Lane, near the hotel, Cpl. Hoffman said.

Officers confirmed ownership and returned the motorcycle to the 19-year-old, police said.

A short time later, city employees called back to report that a man had contacted them looking for “his motorcycle,” police said.

Police then charged Fred Williamson with theft by false pretense, theft of motor vehicle, and criminal impersonation. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on a $4,000 secured bond.