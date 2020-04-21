Police: Vehicle stolen, drugs located in Millsboro

MILLSBORO – A 43-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and being found with drugs, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched to the 27000 block of Oak Meadows Drive in Millsboro at approximately 9:31 p.m. following a stolen vehicle report, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. A 52-year-old female said her 2014 blue Chevy Cruz had been taken from her driveway by Terence V. Purnell, an acquaintance of hers.

Terence V. Purnell

According to police, Mr. Purnell was driving the vehicle on Oak Meadows when stopped. Police said he was taken into custody without incident and found with approximately .47 grams of cocaine, .147 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Purnell was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), drug paraphernalia and failure to obey an emergency order. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $900 secured bond.