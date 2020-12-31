Police: Viola man charged with attempted murder after officer-involved shooting

VIOLA — A 28-year-old Viola man was arrested for attempted murder following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, police say.

On Wednesday, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Delaware State Police troopers were dispatched to 201 East Evens Dr., Viola, in response to a disorderly subject with a gun, said Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police.

Upon arrival, troopers spoke to a witness at the residence who said the suspect, identified as Ronald Cochran, was inside the bathroom with a gun allegedly stating he was going to shoot up the place, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Troopers gave commands to Cochran through an open exterior door to exit the residence, but he fled up the stairs to the second story, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Cochran climbed out of a second story window onto the roof of the first floor and fired two gunshots toward two troopers on scene, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Ronald Cochran

Both troopers, a five-year veteran trooper and a trooper with one year of service, returned fire, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Cochran made his way to the west side of the residence where he jumped to the ground and ran to the front of the residence, Cpl. Hatchell said. Once at the front of the residence, Cochran allegedly pointed his weapon at a third trooper who was covering the front of the residence. The trooper, who has three years of service, fired a round toward Cochran, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Cochran fled to a residence approximately 100 yards from 201 East Evens Dr., and laid on the porch of the residence after he was shot, Cpl. Hatchell said.

Cochran suffered gunshot wounds to the right bicep and right shoulder. He was treated and released from an area hospital and troopers gave first aid, Cpl. Hatchell said.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

Cochran was allegedly still in possession of a .40 caliber handgun.

Cochran was released from the hospital and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with: two counts of first degree attempted murder, a felony; possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, a felony; three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony; first degree reckless endangering.

Cochran was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $168,000.00 cash bond.