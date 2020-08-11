Postal driver seriously injured in Laurel crash

A United States Postal Service delivery truck was destroyed following a nearly head-on collision on Del. 24 in Laurel Monday night. (Submitted photo/Laurel Fire Department)

LAUREL – A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck driver suffered serious injuries during a nearly head-on collision Monday night, and was pulled from the truck before it became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The driver was rescued from the truck by bystanders in the area of Del. 24 (Laurel Road) just east of Prettyman Avenue, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said. The crash took place at approximately 5:19 p.m. The Laurel Fire Department reported that the mail truck was fully involved in flames upon arrival.

Investigation determined that the westbound mail truck crossed the center line and into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons before colliding with a 2017 Ram ProMaster 2500 Series van.

The Ram driver, a 44-year-old Millsboro man, and a male passenger from Frankford were wearing seat belts at the time, DSP said. They were transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The postal truck driver, a 40-year-old Salisbury, Maryland man, was wearing a seat belt. He was airlifted to Christiana Hospital via DSP Trooper 2 helicopter.

On Tuesday, the USPS spokesman Ray V. Daiutolo Sr. said “We are grateful for the two people who extricated our employee from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and his family.”

Laurel Road, in the area of Prettyman Avenue, was closed for approximately four hours as the crash was investigated and cleared, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Laurel FD said its members remained at the scene for “extensive” cleanup duties until Delaware Department of Transportation personnel arrived, according to a Facebook post.

The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate.