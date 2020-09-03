Proactive patrol leads to drug arrest

FELTON — A 21-year-old Frederica man was arrested on felony drug charges after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped during a proactive patrol by Delaware State Police, spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Bruce S. Patricella

According to authorities, Bruce S. Patricella provided a fictitious name when the vehicle was stopped at approximately 12:43 p.m. on Walnut Shade Road, but he was identified through a computer check. The vehicle was initially stopped for allegedly having an expired registration.

A vehicle search yielded multiple amphetamine pills, among others, police said.

Mr. Patricella was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,200 cash bond.

The vehicle’s driver — a 46-year-old Frederica man — was charged with traffic violations and released, police said.