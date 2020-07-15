Promoting prostitution arrest made in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — A 33-year-old man was charged with second-degree promoting prostitution following investigation into an alleged commercial sex ring, authorities said.

Ismeal Ayala

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe, a two-week investigation into a possible brothel brought the arrest of Ismeal Ayala. Police alleged that the operation was ongoing at his home in the 28000 block of Shortly Road.

Two females were contacted at the residence. They received assistance from Victim Services, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Mr. Ayala was also charged with second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Howard R. Correctional Institution on $16,000 cash only bond.

Police said investigation continues into the possibility of a person or persons others involved in the alleged brothel.