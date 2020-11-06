Prosecution of Dover murder defendants discontinued

DOVER — The prosecution of two men charged with first-degree murder and other offenses following a shooting death last year has been discontinued, officials confirmed this week.



The Delaware Department of Justice confirmed that it entered a “nolle prosequi” in cases against Jaquell A. McDonald of Lincoln and Cahlil N. Simmons of Felton. The notice was entered without prejudice, the DOJ said, meaning that dismissed charges can be refiled at a later date.



Attorney Andre’ Beauregard, who represented Mr. McDonald, said that it took over a year to bring charges and described the state as being “overzealous in its conclusions which led to the arrest of Mr. McDonald.”



According to Delaware State Police at the time, Jesse Stanford, 30, of Cambridge, Maryland, was shot during a home invasion in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive in Dover on Jan. 5, 2019. He succumbed to his injuries two days later, authorities said.