Purse snatched from senior citizen on Little Creek Road

DOVER — Police are seeking a suspect who snatched a purse from a 76-year-old female at 6:32 a.m. Monday in the Dover East neighborhood at 1061 S. Little Creek Road.

The woman was walking to her vehicle when an unknown man approached from behind and forcefully took the purse from her, spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. The suspect then fled westbound through the woods.

He was described as approximately 5 foot, 9 inches, wearing a black winter coat with a white stripe from the right shoulder down to the left hip and dark pants. The victim suffered a minor injury to her wrist as a result of this incident, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Dover Police Department at 736-7130. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.