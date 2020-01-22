Pursuit in Seaford ends with arrest

Everett L. Burton

SEAFORD — A 35-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was arrested after leading Delaware State Police on a vehicle pursuit Monday night, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m., when troopers saw a silver Mercury Grand Marquis traveling northbound on Concord Pond Road without a license plate tag light and functioning taillights.

Police said the officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver continued northbound on Concord Pond Road, onto King Road and then Coverdale Road, traveling at a high rate of speed and committing multiple traffic violations.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after it slid off the edge of Coverdale Road, police said, and the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Shortly after, troopers located the driver, Everett L. Burton, in the woods and took him into custody without further incident, police said.

Police charged him with felony disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest, driving while suspended or revoked, aggressive driving, and multiple traffic-related violations.

Mr. Burton was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $3,008 secured bond.