Pursuit leads to drug, traffic charges

LEWES — A 27-year-old Millsboro man was charged with drug and traffic offenses following a Thursday night vehicle pursuit on Camp Arrowhead Road, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Miles K. Sherman

According to authorities, Miles K. Sherman was initially seen around 5 p.m. driving a motor vehicle too closely on the road. Police said he failed to stop for a fully marked patrol vehicle and continued traveling on Camp Arrowhead Road before coming to a stop on the shoulder. Mr. Sherman and a passenger were detained without incident, police said.

A vehicle search located approximately .819 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, approximately 23 amphetamine and dextramphetamine prescription pills and approximately 3.92 grams of marijuana, authorities said.

Mr. Sherman was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), disregard a police officer signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, unsafe passing on left, following a motor vehicle too closely. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $7,700 unsecured bond.

The passenger was not charged.