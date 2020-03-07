Rehoboth Beach man gets 111 months for drug conviction

WILMINGTON — A 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was sentenced to 111 months in prison for drug and firearm offenses, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware said.

Michael Henry was convicted of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, officials said. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark issued the sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Henry was on probation following a 2017 State of Delaware sexual assault conviction. He had been twice convicted of federal gun-possession charges, he was prohibited from possessing any firearm., authorities said.

On Feb. 12, 2019, Henry’s state probation officers learned that Henry was violating his probation by carrying a gun and selling drugs, the U.S. Attorney said. A residential and vehicle search discovered more than 333 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of marijuana, digital scales used to weigh drugs, and several “trap” soda cans — cans with a hidden compartment used to conceal contraband, officials said. A loaded 9 mm handgun was also found, according to the U.S. Attorney.