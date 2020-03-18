Rehoboth crash brings drug arrest

Jaimin L. Didomenicis

REHOBOTH BEACH — An 18-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after his vehicle crashed into a pole Tuesday night, Delaware State Police said.

Jaimin L. Didomenicis was taken into custody on Country Club Road in the area of Jungle Jim’s at approximately 8:03 p.m. Troopers contracted him, and a DUI investigation ensued, authorities said.

As the trooper proceeded to obtain Mr. Didomenicis’ driver’s license, a plastic bag containing marijuana was observed in plain view, authorities said.

According to police, a further search of the vehicle was conducted and brought the discovery of more marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Approximately 213.49 grams of marijuana was recovered, police said.

Mr. Didomenicis was transported to the Beebe Medical Center where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

Police charged Mr. Didomenicis with possession counts of with intent to deliver a controlled substance, controlled substance in Tier 1 Quantity and drug paraphernalia, DUI of illicit or recreational drugs, failure to have insurance identification in possession and driving in proper lane and direction.

Mr. Didomenicis was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $13,202 secured bond.