Rehoboth man charged with DUI after striking a police car

REHOBOTH — The Delaware State Police are investigating a DUI-involved crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight on Saturday moning, a 2005 Chrysler 300 side-swiped a fully-marked DSP Chevrolet Tahoe which was conducting a traffic stop with its emergency lights activated on Old Landing Road.

The trooper realized his vehicle was about to be struck and got back inside the Chevrolet Tahoe. He left the scene uninjured.

The police vehicle sustained functional damage to its drivers side door.

The occupant of the striking vehicle was identified as 70-year-old Rehoboth Beach resident Gregory Brown, who also did not sustain any injuries.

His car did sustain disabling damage to its right front quarter panel and had to be towed from the scene.

Mr. Brown was charged with DUI and failure to yield or change lanes for a stopped emergency vehicle. He was issued a mandatory appearance to the Justice of the Peace court for a later date.

The vehicle that the trooper had initially pulled over at the time of the accident was not involved in the collission.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police.