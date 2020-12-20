Rep. Andria Bennett charged with misdemeanor assault

DOVER — State Rep. Andria Bennett has been charged with third-degree assault after a domestic incident, police said.

According to the Delaware State Police, troopers responded to St. Jones Avenue for reports of a dispute around 2:08 a.m. on Dec. 13. After an investigation, police arrested Rep. Bennett, a 49-year-old Dover Democrat, on a misdemeanor assault charge.

She was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on her own recognizance.

She holds the 32nd Representative District seat that previously belonged to her husband, Brad. First elected in 2012, Rep. Bennett was reelected in November with 63% of the vote.

“We are aware of the situation involving Rep. Andria Bennett. As with all matters involving the legal system, a person is innocent until otherwise proven, and we will allow the system to work without prejudice,” House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, a Rehoboth Beach Democrat, said in a statement.

The General Assembly is currently not in session but will convene Jan. 12.