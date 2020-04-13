Residential burglaries bring two arrests

MAGNOLIA — Two arrests followed recent residential construction burglaries, Delaware State Police said Sunday.

Chad Chapek

According to spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, investigations into a rash in thefts and burglaries from homes under construction in the neighborhood of Chestnut Ridge began in the first week of March. Police said the incidents reportedly came during the overnight hours, typically on the weekend, when a dark colored truck with loud exhausts would enter the area of the homes under construction and remove building materials.

On Saturday, police said a vehicle in the area matching the description of the suspect vehicle at a residence under construction was located.

Rebecca Lonski

The male, later identified as Chad Chapek, 30, of Magnolia, exited the vehicle wearing a head lamp light and was observed searching the property, police said. Upon returning to the vehicle, he was taken into custody without incident. Also in the vehicle during the incident was his girlfriend Rebecca Lonski, 29, of Magnolia, police said.

Through further investigation, evidence was produced allegedly linking Mr. Chapek and Ms. Lonski to the incidents, police said.

Both persons were charged with third-degree burglary (three counts), theft less than $1,500 (five counts), criminal mischief (two counts), third-degree criminal trespass (four counts), attempted theft greater than $1,500 and criminal mischief less than $5,000. They were arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court and released on their own recognizance.