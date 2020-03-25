Residential incident brings felony charges

MARYDEL – A 31-year-old Magnolia man was arrested on firearm-related charges after a residential incident in the 800 block of Taraila Road Tuesday night, Delaware State Police said.

Daniel W. Reedy Jr. allegedly threatened a 28-year-old male acquaintance with a handgun during a verbal altercation around 8:25 p.m., according to spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe. He was at the home after being hired to complete some renovation work, authorities said.

Police said the acquaintance was not injured and Mr. Reedy left the scene before troopers arrived.

Mr. Reedy was located at his residence in the 300 block of Lambert Road and taken into custody without incident.

Police charged Mr. Reedy with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by person convicted of a felony within 10 years and aggravated menacing. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $9,000 secured bond.