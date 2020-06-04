Reward offered for information in Newark gun shop burglary

Two suspects in a robbery of American Sportsman gun store in Newark are shown on video surveillance. (Submitted photo)

NEWARK — Five suspects stole 35 firearms after breaking into the American Sportsman gun store early Sunday, authorities said.

Also taken were firearm accessories, including magazines, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced a combined reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible. ATF Special Agents from the Wilmington Field Office and Delaware State Police are investigating.

The burglary in the 2600 block of Capitol Trail occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday, ATF said.

The suspects are described as black males in their early 20s-early 30s, all with slim builds except for one heavy-set suspect with a thick beard, AFT said. One of the slim suspects wears glasses.

“Recovering these firearms as quickly as possible before any additional crimes are committed is a top priority,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners in the Delaware State Police and ask anyone in the community who may know something to please come forward.”

ATF asked anyone with information to call 888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips to DSP can be called into 834-2620.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit app using ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location. It is available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and at reportit.com.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.