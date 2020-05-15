Robbery, assault charges in Dover hotel incident

DeShaun Harris

DOVER — A wanted 24-year-old Dover man was arrested without incident Thursday in connection with an alleged robbery last Sunday, authorities said.

DeShaun Harris was taken into custody at approximately 11:30 a.m. at a unit block home on S. Governors Avenue, Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. Police were investigating an incident at the Kent Budget Inn, authorities said.

Mr. Harris was charged with first-degree robbery, burglary and assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of firearm by person prohibited, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony aggravated menacing, second-degree conspiracy and assault (two counts). He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $92,500 secured bond.