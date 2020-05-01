Seaford arrests include gun, drug charges

Myles Andrews

SEAFORD — A loaded handgun, ammunition, marijuana and suspected heroin were found in a vehicle after police responded to a suspicious activity report Friday, Seaford Police spokesman Master Cpl. Eric Chambers said.

Myles Andrews, 18, of Seaford, and Deshawn Reed, 24, of Laurel, were seen in a vehicle parked in a fire lane at Meadowbridge Apartments and an odor of marijuana was detected, authorities said. Police said Mr. Andrews fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief struggle. Mr. Reed was taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Andrews and Mr. Reed were both charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by person prohibited and multiple drug charges, along with second-degree conspiracy.

Deshawn Reed

The men were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown. Mr. Reed was committed to the Department of Correction in lieu of a $25,602 cash bail. Mr. Andrews was released on his own recognizance for the charges.

Police found that Mr. Andrews had an active arrest warrant from the Delmar Police Department. He was additionally charged with being an out of state fugitive, police said. He was then committed to the DOC without bond pending extradition to Maryland.