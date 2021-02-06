Seaford drug investigation brings multiple arrests

SEAFORD — A two-month-long drug investigation brought multiple arrests Thursday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



Authorities said they executed a search warrant on Middleford Road and arrested Ptolemi E. Kendle, 36, of Seaford. Four other persons were inside the home at the time, police said.



The search warrant located:

• One folding knife with a blade larger than 3.5 inches.

• Approximately 0.05 grams of crack cocaine.

• Six doses of methadone.

• Approximately 46.01 grams of methamphetamine.

• Approximately 17.62 grams of heroin.

• $1,138 in suspected drug proceeds.

• Approximately 0.45 grams of marijuana.

• Multiple articles of drug paraphernalia.



David Bryant, 51, of Seaford, was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop at the same time of the search warrant. He was the lessee of the residence searched, police said.

Ptolemi E. Kendle

Mr. Kendle was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2, Rehoboth Beach, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $61,500 cash bond.



Mr. Bryant was charged with maintaining a drug property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a drug-masking product. He was arraigned in JP Court 2 and released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

David Bryant

A 36-year-old Seaford man was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in JP Court 2 and released on $1,000 unsecured bond.



A 37-year-old Georgetown man was released at the scene and not charged with any crimes.



A 58-year-old Seaford woman was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. She was arraigned in JP Court 2 and released on $2,000 unsecured bond.



A 34-year-old Seaford man was found to have a capias out of Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for failure to pay. He was arraigned and released.