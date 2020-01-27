Seaford Game Stop robbery suspects in custody in New Jersey

SEAFORD – A man and woman from Sussex County currently in custody in New Jersey will face robbery and other charges in the Jan. 23 armed robbery of the Game Stop on Sussex Highway – upon extradition to Delaware, city of Seaford police report.

Victoria titus

Bryon Savage, 38, of Millsboro, and Victoria Titus, 39, of Georgetown were developed as suspects through investigation by Seaford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Deptford Township Police Department in New Jersey, said Seaford Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Eric Chambers.

The Jan. 23 robbery occurred shortly after 1 p.m. A machete was displayed during the armed robbery, police said.

Bryon Savage

Seaford police have obtained active warrants and upon their return to Delaware, Titus and Savage will both face the following charges: two counts of Robbery 1st Degree; Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony; Aggravated Menacing; Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy 2nd Degree.