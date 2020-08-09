Seaford man arrested for burglary early Sunday morning

SEAFORD — In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Delaware State Police arrested Gregory Wilson, a 36-year-old Seaford man, for burglary.

At around 1:34 a.m. on Sunday morning, troopers responded to reports of a burglary on Orange Blossom Lane in Seaford. There, they made contact with a 42-year-old victim who said that when she returned home she found someone inside her residence.

Gregory Wilkinson

Troopers found evidence that someone had entered the house through a window. After the interior was cleared, the State Police K-9 was brought in to assist with the search.

The K-9 track led to the rear of the property where troopers discovered Mr. Wilkinson laying on the ground near bushes. Investigation determined that he had damaged and removed some of the victim’s belongings.

Mr. Wilkinson was taken into custody without further incident and transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with second degree burglary, a felony, theft and criminal mischief.

Wilkinson was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,000.00 secured bond.

