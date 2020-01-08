Seaford man arrested for impersonating a veteran for donations

BLADES – Delaware state Police Tuesday arrested a Seaford man whom authorities say impersonated a veteran to solicit donations.

Rodney A. Hearn, 44, faces four counts of Theft by False Pretense Where the Victim is 62 years or older, five counts of Criminal Impersonation by Pretending to Represent Some Person or Organization, Theft By False Pretense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, state police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

Rodney A. Hearn

Investigation began Jan. 7 about 5:25 p.m. when troopers responded to the 100 block of Meadow Drive in Blades for a report of a suspicious person going door to door soliciting money.

Authorities learned that the suspicious person contacted five residents, four whom were over the age of 62, and claimed that he was a Marine veteran with multiple sclerosis and affiliated with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Cpl. Jaffe said.

Hearn told the victims he was soliciting donations for an alleged Valentine’s Day 5K for M.S. Hearn received several monetary donations and provided the victims with a handwritten receipt, Cpl. Jaffe said.

While in the neighborhood, a trooper spotted an individual matching the description of the suspicious person, who was found to be Rodney Hearn, Cpl. Jaffe said.

A computer check reveled Hearn had an active warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Hearn was taken into custody and found in possession of a receipt booklet and drug paraphernalia.

All money that Hearn collected was returned to the victims, Cpl. Jaffe said

Hearn was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

