Seaford man charged with drug offenses

HARRINGTON — A 24-year-old Seaford man was charged with drug offenses following a Monday night traffic stop on U.S. 13 near the Super 8 motel, Harrington police spokesman Capt. Earl K. Brode said.

Daquan L. Bailey

Following a stop for a traffic violation at approximately 6:22, Daquan L. Bailey allegedly exited the vehicle and fled toward the Liberty Plaza shopping center, according to authorities. He was apprehended by police after a Taser was discharged and a short struggle ensued, police said.



Police said a search of Mr. Bailey allegedly located one MDMA tablet, one Percocet tablet, 173 Alprazolam tablets, 688.4 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also seized over $700 in possible drug money, Capt. Brode said.



Mr. Bailey was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Tier 2 and Tier 3 quantities, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and traffic violations. He was arraigned via videophone at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Dover, and released after posting $11,302 secured bail.