Seaford man facing weapon charges

SEAFORD — A Seaford man was arrested and charged with several crimes, including two felonies, after he was found wandering along the roadside, authorities said.

Dwight Berrian

The Delaware State Police said a trooper on patrol spotted Dwight Berrian walking westbound on the eastbound lane of Dove Road near Middlecord Road Saturday at approximately 7:52 p.m. Mr. Berrian did not have a flashlight, prompting the officer to stop him, police said.

Mr. Berrian, 34, smelled of alcohol and marijuana, according to authorities. Police said he had a marijuana grinder with .62 grams of cannabis and a switchblade.

He is prohibited from having a weapon.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana (a civil offense) , drunk on the highway and failure to carry light on public road.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,150 secured bond.