Seaford man facing weapon, traffic charges

SEAFORD — A 32-year-old Seaford man was arrested Saturday on criminal and traffic charges, including multiple felonies.

Garland Church

The Delaware State Police said a trooper patrolling in the area of Old Furnace Road and Middleford Road pulled over a dark-colored Honda car around 7:31 p.m. because it had fictitious license plates. After stopping the car, police determined the driver, Garland G. Church, had a folding knife, authorities said.

Mr. Church is prohibited from carrying a deadly weapon.

A search of the car found drug paraphernalia, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and one count each of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have insurance in possession, operating an unregistered vehicle, fictitious tags, failure to have registration in possession and failure to have license in possession.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on his own recognizance.

The front-seat passenger was also taken into custody after police found drug paraphernalia in her purse, according to authorities. At Troop 5, she was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on her own recognizance.