Seaford motorist charged following stop

DAGSBORO — A 19-year-old Seaford man was arrested on felony drug charges following a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop, authorities said.

Deshawn Godwin

Deshawn Godwin was pulled over for a registration violation at 3:07 p.m. on Power Plant Road. He exited his vehicle and allegedly tossed an object under a parked vehicle.

Police said a sandwich bag was found under the parked car with approximately 14.32 grams of cocaine inside, 130 bags of heroin weighing approximately 0.91 grams, and drug paraphernalia.

A search incident to arrest was conducted, and located in Mr. Godwin’s pant pocket was one empty bag of heroin, police said.

Mr. Godwin was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 2, Mr. Godwin was released on his own recognizance.