Seaford motorist dies in two-vehicle crash

BRIDGEVILLE — A 67-year-old Seaford female died in a two-vehicle crash when her vehicle was struck after pulling into an intersection, Delaware State Police said.

The female pulled her 2012 Volkswagen Jetta forward from a stop sign on Apple Tree Road and was struck by a 2006 Ford, E250 Econoline van at approximately 9:33 a.m., authorities said The van was traveling on Redden Road, which authorities said is a through road and no stop is required.

Investigation determined that the Jetta driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time, police said. She was transported by EMS to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The van driver was wearing a seat belt. He was transported to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

The intersection of Redden Road and Apple Tree Road was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.