Seaford: Traffic stop leads to ammunition and gun charges

SEAFORD — A traffic stop on Saturday night in Seaford led to the seizure of drugs and ammunition and the arrest of one local man.

At around 7:07 p.m. on Saturday night, troopers pulled over Randall Hill Jr. of Seaford who they observed engaging in criminal activity prior to the stop.

A search of Hill’s white pickup truck led to the discovery of .168 grams of heroin and a 12 gauge shotgun shell. A computer inquiry revealed he was prohibited from possessing ammunition.

Hill was taken into custody and transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, a felony, in addition to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hill was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $6,000.00 unsecured bond.