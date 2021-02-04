Seaford woman dies in motor vehicle collision

GEORGETOWN — A 30-year-old Seaford woman died after her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.



Authorities said the woman was driving a Toyota Scion that was traveling southbound on U.S. 113 in Georgetown at 2:23 p.m. just prior to the collision. Police said her vehicle crossed through a grass median into the northbound lanes, where it traveled directly into the left side of a Freightliner tractor-trailer just north of Arrow Safety Road.



The Scion driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.



The Freightliner driver was a 48-year-old male of Maryland, who was not injured during the collision.



The Freightliner was pulling a tank-style trailer, loaded with poultry wastewater, DSP said. As a result of the collision, the trailer was punctured, causing the load to spill into the roadway and surrounding area. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control responded to the scene in reference to the spill, according to authorities.



The northbound lanes and left southbound lanes of U.S. 113 were shut down for approximately four-and-a-half hours to investigate and clean the roadway.



DSP asked anyone with information to call Cpl. Ryan Albert of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or by visiting delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.