Seaford woman facing 7th DUI charge

BRIDGEVILLE — Melissa Jurado, a 39-year-old from Seaford, was arrested by Delaware State Police following an early morning crash on Saturday that led to a felony seventh offense driving under the influence of alcohol charge, said Cpl. Jason Hatchell, spokesman for the state police.

The incident took place just after 3:30 Saturday morning, when troopers were dispatched to northbound Sussex Highway at Antique Alley in Bridgeville to investigate a collision.

Cpl. Hatchell said that upon arrival, troopers searched the area for a woman who was reported standing by the suspect vehicle in the woods. Troopers located the female on the shoulder of Sussex Highway and identified her as Ms. Jurado, who is also the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the collision.

Through further investigations, Ms. Jurado was determined to be the driver involved in the collision. Troopers talked to Ms. Jurado, who showed signs of impairment and a smell of alcohol was detected. Subsequently, a DUI investigation ensued.

A computer inquiry revealed that Ms. Jurado had been charged with six previous DUIs. She was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 5 in Bridgeville where she was charged with 7th offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol (felony); leaving the scene of a property collision accident; driving while suspended or revoked; failure to have insurance identification in possession; failure to have registration card in possession; failure to report a collision involving alcohol and knowingly providing a false statement to law enforcement.

Ms. Jurado was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution in New Castle on $11,320 cash bond.