Search warrant brings firearms arrest

DOVER — A loaded 9mm firearm and 1,301 bags of heroin were located during a search warrant execution Tuesday night in the Clearview Meadows neighborhood, Dover Police said.

Shyder Davis, 27, was arrested as city police and Delaware Probation and Parole arrived at the residence in the 200 block of Nob Hill Road at approximately 9:25 p.m. The search also located 22.9 grams of marijuana, according to spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Shyder Davis

Police charged Mr. Davis with possession with intent to deliver heroin and marijuana, firearm during the commission of a felony, firearm by person prohibited (three counts), heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $97,100 cash bond.

A 24-year-old man with multiple capiases was taken into custody and found with eight doses of MDMA, police said. He was committed to SCI on a probation violation, possession of MDMA and drug paraphernalia.

A 24-year-old woman was issued a civil violation for possession of marijuana and released.