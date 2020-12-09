Second person arrested in Magnolia assault

MAGNOLIA — A second person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault incident Oct. 11, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Williams Edwards

William Edwards, 38, of Magnolia, was taken into custody Wednesday regarding an incident on Moores Drive in the Meadowbrook Acres neighborhood, authorities said.



Troopers were called to the scene of the incident and found a male unresponsive on the kitchen floor with visible signs of physical injuries, police said. The man was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.



Mr. Edwards was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree burglary and second-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2, Rehoboth Beach, and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, Wilmington, on a $61,000 cash bond.



On Nov. 19, Christopher K. Porter, 38, of Magnolia, was arrested in connection with this case. He was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree burglary and second-degree conspiracy, DSP said at the time.