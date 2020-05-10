Second victim dies from cemetery shooting incident

BEAR – An 86-year-old Maryland man has died from injuries suffered during a shooting incident at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Friday, authorities said today.



Also, Delaware State Police identified the late Sheldon C. Francis, 29, of Middletown, as the person who shot the man and his 85-year-old wife around 10:13 a.m. on Friday.



Police said Mr. Francis was found dead in a wooded area adjacent to the cemetery about 4 p.m. Friday. An exchange of gunfire with police occurred in the area around 12:08 p.m., spokesman Master Cpl. Michael Austin said.

Police said Mr. Francis sustained a gunshot wound and it was undetermined whether it was self-inflicted or resulted from the exchange with police.

The husband, who was initially transported from the scene in critical condition, was pronounced dead at an area hospital Saturday, Cpl. Austin said.



It was unknown whether the couple from Elkton and Mr. Francis knew each other prior to the incident, police said.



“We don’t have any information regarding a relationship or connection at this time but that is part of the ongoing investigation,” Cpl. Austin said.



Identification of the victims is pending notification of next of kin, police said.



The wooded area where Mr. Francis was found is located just off Brennan Boulevard in the Brennan Estates neighborhood, police said. The cemetery is located at 2465 Chesapeake City Road.



The DSP Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. M. Ryde at 698-8557.



Tips may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.