Selbyville man arrested after car chase

MILLSBORO — Delaware State Police arrested a 42-year-old Selbyville man on criminal and traffic charges following a pursuit early Friday.

Shonta D. Blake

Police said a trooper patrolling northbound on DuPont Highway around 12:24 a.m. spotted a gray Toyota Corolla for which the driver, later identified Shonta D. Blake, had a revoked driver’s license and an active capias out of Sussex County Family Court.

The trooper tried to make a stop, but the vehicle ignored commands, police said. After turning onto Laurel Road, the vehicle committed several traffic violations before turning left into the parking lot of a Wawa and abruptly stopping, according to authorities. A female passenger then exited the front seat before the vehicle recklessly left the parking lot.

According to police, while troopers continued following the car on back roads, it committed numerous traffic violations. As Mr. Blake turned from Frankford Avenue onto Mill Street, he jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on foot, per police. The Corolla stopped after colliding with a parked car and a fence.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended, and a strong odor of marijuana was detected emitting from Mr. Blake’s clothing, police said. A criminal investigation ensued, and drug paraphernalia was located in the car, while troopers found approximately 14.21 grams of marijuana in his possession, according to authorities.

Mr. Blake was taken into custody and transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony), Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Collision, Driving While Suspended, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, Failure to Have Insurance Identification, Failure to Have Registration Card in Possession, five counts of Driving at Unreasonable Speed, five counts of Failed to Remain in Single Lane, Failure to Signal and nine counts of Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, as well as a civil violation for Possession of Marijuana.

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and issued a $4,530 unsecured bond. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on his active capiases.