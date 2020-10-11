Selbyville man charged for heroin and illegal firearm

SELBYVILLE — A 19-year-old Selbyville man is facing felony drugs and weapon charges after stealing from an elderly housemate, authorities said.

Darren Leager

The Delaware State Police said troopers were called to a home on Beachview Court Saturday around 9:15 a.m. There, the 73-year-old resident said Darren Leager, who was living with him, had stolen money from his wallet, per police. When he went to confront him, the victim allegedly found a sawed-off shotgun in Mr. Leager’s room and called police.

Police took Mr. Leager into custody without incident.

In addition to the shotgun, authorities recovered a portion of the suspected stolen money and about .455 grams of heroin.

Mr. Leager was transported to Troop 4 and charged with possession of a destructive weapon, possession of a controlled substance tier one quantity, theft under $1,500 from a victim 62 or older and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $10,100 unsecured bond.