Seven arrested in Dover police operation

DOVER – Two 19-year-old Dover men wanted in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Capital Green were located during a Monday night traffic stop involving a separate police operation, authorities said.

Jermaine Brown

Jermaine Brown allegedly had a 9mm handgun in his waistband when stopped, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. Possession of firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (two counts) and carrying a concealed weapon charges resulted. He was held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $58,500 secured bond.

Jermaine and Arshawan Brown had pending charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, and criminal mischief for the Capital Green incident, police said.

Arshawan Brown

Arshawan Brown was held at SCI on a $61,500 bond.

Two firearms, heroin and crack cocaine were located during the overall operation that brought seven arrests, authorities said. Police listed the time of the incident as 8:20 p.m. in a news release.

Six apprehensions (including the Browns) came during traffic stops after vehicles left a residence in the 400 block of Collins Drive, the seventh during a search warrant execution that followed, Dover Police said.

Also part of the operation were the Delaware Department of Correction Probation and Parole, U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force, Delaware State Police, and the ATF Task Force

Anthony Hart

Anthony Hart was found with a .45 caliber handgun reported stolen in New Jersey and 1.8 grams of marijuana, police said. Possession charges included firearm during commission of a felony, firearm by person prohibited, ammunition by person prohibited, and firearm with a controlled substance, along with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. He was held at SCI on $7,710 bond.

Amber Plum, 35, and a 33-year-old man were contacted and found with 16 bags of heroin, .2 grams of crack cocaine, and 30 doses of Oxycodone pills, police said.

Amber Plum

Ms. Plum was charged with possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone, possession of heroin, third-degree conspiracy, drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations. She was released on an own recognizance bond.

Police charged the 33-year-old man with resisting arrest, possession of crack cocaine, possession of heroin, third-degree conspiracy, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown for the probation violation.

Dashiane Johnson

During a traffic stop, a wanted 46-year-old man was found with .7 grams of crack cocaine, police said. He was charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown for a probation violation.

Dashiane Johnson, 21, was taken into custody during a search warrant execution at the home. Police said 91.4 grams of marijuana packaged for sale were found. Ms. Johnson was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug paraphernalia and local fugitive. She was released on a $5,200 unsecured bond.