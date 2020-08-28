Seventh DUI offense arrest made in Dover

DOVER — A 58-year-old man was arrested on a seventh offense DUI charge early Friday after an alleged traffic violation, authorities said.

Darrell Williams

According to Dover police, Darrell Williams was stopped at approximately 12:02 a.m. in the area of Queen Street and Division Street after an earlier violation. An officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol and observed visible signs of intoxication when contacting him, spokesman Sgt. Mark Hoffman said.

Following field sobriety tests Mr. Williams was taken into custody. He was also charged with failure to signal and driving without a valid license. Mr. Williams was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,002 cash bond.