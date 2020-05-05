Seventh offense DUI follows domestic incident

Bretley W. Knox

SEAFORD – A 54-year-old male was charged with a seventh offense DUI after a physical domestic incident with his girlfriend on Sunday night, authorities said.

Bretley W. Knox was seen driving a truck erratically after Delaware State Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Woodland Ferry Road around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witness said the vehicle pulled into a driveway when a female passenger was heard screaming for help. Mr. Knox allegedly pulled her from the vehicle and began striking her, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The female was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police said Mr. Knox was located at his residence in the 28000 block of Roxbury Court. He initially refused to exit the home, police said, but was then taken into custody without incident.

Police also charged Mr. Knox with resisting arrest, offensive touching, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $26,200 cash-only bond.