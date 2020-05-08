Shooting investigated at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Police direct traffic Friday on Del. 71 to Bethel Church Road just south of Summit Bridge Road Friday while two helicopters hover in the area. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

BEAR – Gov. John Carney at the opening of his Friday press briefing on COVID-19 provided an update on the shots-fired investigation and called it an “evolving situation in the vicinity of the Delaware Veterans Cemetery where there was a shooting earlier today.”

He said Delaware State Police and law enforcement had responded and established a perimeter around the area where the shooter is and the neighborhoods.

“It’s really sad news to think of that kind of an event in what is really a sacred ground, final resting place of the men and women who served our country so valiantly, our Delaware Veterans’ Cemetery,” Gov. Carney said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Heavy police activity was ongoing in response to what began as a shots fired report Friday near the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

According to Delaware State Police spokeswoman Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper early Friday, troopers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Chesapeake City Road at approximately 10:13 a.m.

All lanes northbound and southbound of Summit Bridge Road will be closed at Bethel Church Road.



Motorists will experience delays in the area and are advised to seek alternate routes of travel, DSP said.



Updated traffic conditions and road closure information is available online at deldot.gov.