Shooting in Middletown leaves man dead

MIDDLETOWN — A 22-year-old man died after suffering a gunshot wound Sunday, Middletown police said.

According to spokesman Lt. Thomas Lancaster, officers were called to the area of East Lake and Jefferson streets at approximately 3:43 a.m. and found a wounded Quentin Rutherford. He was transported to ChristianaCare hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Joseph Womer at 376-9950 or via email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov.

